|
These Two Biotech Stocks Are Going Berserk On Wednesday
8/9/2017 8:56:02 AM
Shares of Mylan NV (MYL) were down 6% to $29.88 in premarket trading on Wednesday, Aug. 9, after the company reported second-quarter results and reduced its expected performance for the rest of the year.
Mylan reported adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share of $1.10, down 5% from the year-ago period. Revenue rose 16% year-over-year to $2.96 billion.
Analysts had forecast, on average, non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 on revenue of $3.02 billion, according to FactSet Research Systems.
comments powered by