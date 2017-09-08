 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
These Two Biotech Stocks Are Going Berserk On Wednesday



8/9/2017 8:56:02 AM

Shares of Mylan NV (MYL) were down 6% to $29.88 in premarket trading on Wednesday, Aug. 9, after the company reported second-quarter results and reduced its expected performance for the rest of the year.

Mylan reported adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share of $1.10, down 5% from the year-ago period. Revenue rose 16% year-over-year to $2.96 billion.

Analysts had forecast, on average, non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 on revenue of $3.02 billion, according to FactSet Research Systems.

Read at The Street.com


