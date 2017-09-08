|
A Biotech Binary Event Playbook: How To Play Clovis Oncology (CLVS) And Tesaro (TSRO) Ahead Of Label Decision
8/9/2017 8:45:38 AM
Morgan Stanley said in a note Tuesday it would be buyers of Clovis Oncology Inc ahead of the Lynparza label decision.
AstraZeneca plc (ADR) 's Lynparza is a poly polymerase, or PARP, inhibitor indicated for use as a monotherapy in patients with suspected deleterious germline BRCA mutated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with three or more prior lines of chemotherapy.
The treatment candidate was given priority review status by the FDA in March 2017, which would mean a PDUFA action date some time in the third quarter.
