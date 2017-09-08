Race Heats Up As Mallinckrodt (MNK) Gets Bids

|
8/9/2017 7:24:07 AM
Aurobindo Pharma and Intas are in the race to buy UK-based Mallinckrodt's generic drugs business in the US, sources said. The deal valued at USD 2 billion, will be the biggest ever overseas acquisition for any Indian drug maker.
Sources said the deal is currently in its preliminary stages. The companies have submitted an initial bid for the Mallinckrodt's generic business, which has been up for sale for last couple of months.
Mallinckrodt's generics business has sales of around USD 1 billion.
comments powered by