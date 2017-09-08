|
Serious Medical Device Recalls Nearly Doubled In Q2
8/9/2017 7:00:00 AM
Medical device recalls at the Class I level were up 88% during the second quarter of 2017, and the major culprit was quality issues involving device part malfunctioning, according to a new report from Stericycle ExpertSolutions.
Quality played a significant role among the 15 serious medical device recalls during the second quarter, partly because it encompasses such a host of problems including failure to establish durability, approving products before they were ready, and poor quality of components.
