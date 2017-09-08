 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Serious Medical Device Recalls Nearly Doubled In Q2



8/9/2017 7:00:00 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Medical device recalls at the Class I level were up 88% during the second quarter of 2017, and the major culprit was quality issues involving device part malfunctioning, according to a new report from Stericycle ExpertSolutions.

Quality played a significant role among the 15 serious medical device recalls during the second quarter, partly because it encompasses such a host of problems including failure to establish durability, approving products before they were ready, and poor quality of components.

Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 