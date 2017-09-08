Drumroll... New Company Prevail Therapeutics Launched

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, REGENXBIO Inc.
(“REGENXBIO”), and OrbiMed today announced the formation and launch of
Prevail Therapeutics, Inc., (“Prevail”), a new company focused on
discovering and developing novel biologic therapies for Parkinson’s
Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that
affects more than 10 million people worldwide1. Gene mapping
in recent years has led to the identification of new genes and risk
factors for Parkinson’s, including the glucocerebrosidase (GBA1) gene
mutation. First observed in 2004, GBA1 is the most common of currently
known Parkinson’s mutations, and it is estimated that up to 10 percent
of people with Parkinson’s in the United States carry this mutation2.
Recent discoveries around the link between the GBA1 gene,
glucocerebrosidase (GCase) protein production, and accumulation of
alpha-synuclein in the brain may have implications for the broader
Parkinson’s population2, as well as in other
neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail Therapeutics has assembled a
world-class team to discover and develop novel disease-modifying
treatments for patients.
In conjunction with its launch, Prevail has entered into an exclusive
worldwide license agreement with REGENXBIO to develop and commercialize
gene therapy products using REGENXBIO’s NAV AAV9 vector for the
treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and other related neurodegenerative
diseases.
“As a leader in gene therapy, we are pleased to collaborate with Prevail
in the development of life-changing therapies for patients suffering
from serious neurodegenerative diseases for which better treatment
options are needed,” said Ken Mills, president and CEO of REGENXBIO. “We
view the formation of Prevail as an important part of our mission to
enable the use of the our NAV Technology Platform to develop successful
new therapeutics for patients suffering from severe diseases with
significant unmet need.”
The Company was co-founded by Asa Abeliovich, M.D., Ph.D., faculty at
Columbia University and co-founder of Alector, who will lead Prevail as
Chief Executive Officer. “Current treatments for Parkinson’s Disease are
focused on alleviating symptoms,” Dr. Abeliovich said. “Prevail is
focused on developing disease-modifying therapies that slow, stop, and
reverse the neurodegenerative process.”
Jonathan Silverstein, partner and co-head of Private Equity at OrbiMed,
added, “We are proud to partner with REGENXBIO and Dr. Abeliovich in
founding Prevail. We believe REGENXBIO’s NAV Technology Platform
provides us with a promising opportunity to develop potential
life-changing therapies for patients suffering from Parkinson’s Disease
and other neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Abeliovich’s leadership and
deep expertise in the molecular mechanisms of neurodegeneration uniquely
position Prevail to make a significant mark in developing innovative
biologic therapies for Parkinson’s Disease and other central nervous
system diseases with huge unmet medical needs.”
About Prevail Therapeutics
Prevail Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing
novel biologic therapies for Parkinson’s Disease and other
neurodegenerative diseases. Prevail was launched in 2017 by The
Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, REGENXBIO, and OrbiMed,
and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA
The Silverstein Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization
founded in 2017 focused on investing in cutting edge research with the
goal of discovering new therapies for the treatment of Parkinson's
Disease in glucocerebrosidase (GBA1) mutation carriers. For more
information, please visit www.silversteinfoundation.org.
About REGENXBIO Inc.
REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to
improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy.
REGENXBIO’s NAV® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated
virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more
than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10.
REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are
applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad
pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.
About OrbiMed
OrbiMed is a leading investment firm dedicated exclusively to the
healthcare sector, with over $14 billion in assets under management.
OrbiMed invests globally across the spectrum of healthcare companies,
from venture capital start-ups to large multinational companies
utilizing a range of private equity funds, public equity funds,
royalty/debt funds and other investment vehicles. OrbiMed maintains its
headquarters in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco,
Shanghai, Mumbai and Herzliya. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of
choice, with the flexibility to provide equity and debt capital
solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of our portfolio
companies. The firm’s global team of over 80 professionals brings the
resources and experience required to be an exceptional long-term partner
in building world-class healthcare companies. www.OrbiMed.com.
