Breakthrough Device Heals Organs With A Single Touch, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Study Reveals



8/9/2017 6:48:16 AM

Researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Ohio State's College of Engineering have developed a new technology, Tissue Nanotransfection (TNT), that can generate any cell type of interest for treatment within the patient's own body. This technology may be used to repair injured tissue or restore function of aging tissue, including organs, blood vessels and nerve cells.
> Results of the regenerative medicine study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

