Tiny Terahertz Laser Could Be Used For Imaging, Chemical Detection, MIT Reveals
8/9/2017 6:39:43 AM
Terahertz radiation — the band of the electromagnetic spectrum between microwaves and visible light — has promising applications in medical and industrial imaging and chemical detection, among other uses.
But many of those applications depend on small, power-efficient sources of terahertz rays, and the standard method for producing them involves a bulky, power-hungry, tabletop device.
