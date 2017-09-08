|
Reinventing Tissue Regeneration, One Layer At A Time
8/9/2017 6:38:21 AM
There are some fancy tools out there for repairing skin, from 3D bioprinting, scaffolds and matrices to spray guns that rain stem cells directly onto a wound. Doctors in Brazil are even experimenting with sterilized Tilapia fish skin as a novel dressing for burns.
Creativity is nice, but that alone won’t save patients battling through the most critical hours of their lives. Denver Lough, an M.D./Ph.D., saw this first hand while working at the Johns Hopkins Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Program. Nothing was truly getting the job done.
