|
Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli's New Startup Is Hiring
8/9/2017 6:20:37 AM
August 9, 2017
By Alex Keown, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
NEW YORK – Only days after Martin Shkreli was found guilty on three of the eight federal charges he was facing, his new biotech software company Godel Systems seems to be on the move, with a new website and open positions.
First noted by CNBC, the website for Godel Systems now has content. Prior to the beginning of Shkreli’s trial in June, the website had a “coming soon” announcement on it, CNBC said. Now the site has some limited, but still ambiguous information about what its product offerings will be. On the science side of things, the Godel site said its platform “will revolutionize healthcare and pharmaceuticals by lowering the costs and barriers involved in the drug discovery process.” The company is offering “those involved in the areas of drug discovery and computational chemistry” to sign up for a beta test of its platform.
The company also lists three positions for development and engineering on its website.
Godel Systems was announced in February. The company describes itself as a software company “that aims to be the leading information provider of data, workflow, and communications solutions for financial, law, and scientific professionals.” Since Shkreli announced the formation of Godel Systems, he had raised about $50,000, out of $1 million hoped-for dollars for that venture as of a February announcement.
The website lists Shkreli as chief executive officer and tech engineer Ralph Holzman, who most recently held a senior position at Twitter, is listed as the chief technical officer. In its report CNBC said Akeel Mithani, who had previously been mentioned as chief financial officer in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is not listed on the website as a member of the executive team.
CNBC said it reached out to Godel Systems for more information but the person who answered the telephone did not provide any answers.
Last week, a federal jury found Shkreli guilty on two charges of securities fraud and one charge of conspiracy to commit conspiracy fraud. Shkreli was not guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Shkreli now faces up to 20 years in prison.
Shkreli continues to own a large portion of Turing Pharmaceuticals, a company he founded and became notorious for raising the price of Daraprim, a 65-year-old toxoplasmosis drug it acquired, by 5,000 percent. Earlier this summer, he was successful in having five of his known business associates appointed to Turing’s board of directors. In May Turing was offered $100 million for Daraprim.
comments powered by