Siemens (SI) to Update PET Scanner Systems in Light of Cybersecurity Vulnerability
8/8/2017 10:52:15 AM
Siemens (NYSE:SI) is looking to update a select number of its positron emission tomography scanners to deal with cybersecurity vulnerabilities that could allow the equipment to be hacked.
The systems, which run on Microsoft (NSDQ:MSFT) Windows 7, could possibly be exploited remotely by “an attacker with a low skill,” according to a US Dept. of Homeland Security notice released last week.
