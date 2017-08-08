 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Zynerba (ZYNE)’s Failed Cannabidiol Gel Trial Has Upside for Rival GW Pharma (GWPH)



8/8/2017 10:33:03 AM

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) popped to a near five-month high Monday after a rival drug from smaller biotech Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) failed in a midstage trial to treat epilepsy.

In early trading on the stock market today, GW Pharma lifted as much as 4.1% to a high last seen in late March. In recent trades, it was up 1.3%, near 119.20. Zynerba, though, plunged 59% to near 6.20.

