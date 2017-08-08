|
Former South Carolina Drug Execs Respond to Conspiracy Claim; Ex-CEO Seeks Severance
8/8/2017 10:30:28 AM
Two former executives of a Summerville pharmaceutical firm are denying a claim that they secretly hatched a plot to take control of the company and its main drug candidate.
In a statement, David Dodd and Philip Theodore said the conspiracy allegation that Aeterna Zaternis included in a court filing last week is "entirely without merit" and that they "intend to vigorously defend against it."
Dodd had been CEO of the drug developer since 2013. Theodore was senior vice president and general counsel.
