 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Former South Carolina Drug Execs Respond to Conspiracy Claim; Ex-CEO Seeks Severance



8/8/2017 10:30:28 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Two former executives of a Summerville pharmaceutical firm are denying a claim that they secretly hatched a plot to take control of the company and its main drug candidate.

In a statement, David Dodd and Philip Theodore said the conspiracy allegation that Aeterna Zaternis included in a court filing last week is "entirely without merit" and that they "intend to vigorously defend against it."

Dodd had been CEO of the drug developer since 2013. Theodore was senior vice president and general counsel.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 