New York's Saptalis Pharmaceuticals Expands Production into New 28,000 Sq. Ft. Plant
8/8/2017 8:44:29 AM
Suffolk County’s growing pharmaceuticals industry may add another factory next year, officials said.
Saptalis Pharmaceuticals LLC plans to open its first plant in 28,000 square feet at 20 Davids Dr. in Hauppauge, where it will make generic prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
The company will initially purchase the rights to manufacture and sell drugs that were developed by others...
