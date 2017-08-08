 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Microscope Technique Reveals Internal Structure Of Live Embryos, University of Illinois Study Reveals



8/8/2017 6:48:04 AM

University of Illinois researchers have developed a way to produce 3-D images of live embryos in cattle that could help determine embryo viability before in vitro fertilization in humans.

Infertility can be devastating for those who want children. Many seek treatment, and the cost of a single IVF cycle can be $20,000, making it desirable to succeed in as few attempts as possible. Advanced knowledge regarding the health of embryos could help physicians select those that are most likely to lead to successful pregnancies.

