Amniotic Sac In A Dish: Stem Cells Form Structures That May Aid Of Infertility Research, University of Michigan Reveals
8/8/2017 6:45:18 AM
The first few weeks after sperm meets egg still hold many mysteries. Among them: what causes the process to fail, leading to many cases of infertility.
Despite the importance of this critical stage, scientists haven't had a good way to explore what can go wrong, or even what must go right, after the newly formed ball of cells implants in the wall of the human uterus.
But a new achievement using human stem cells may help change that.
