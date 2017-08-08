 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New OCT Technique Provides Better 3-D Imaging Of The Cellular Structure Of The Eye, Medical University of Vienna Study



8/8/2017 6:43:46 AM

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a high-resolution live imaging technique that can be used for early detection of retinal diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration , diabetes-related conditions, glaucoma or vascular occlusions, for example. However, in order to obtain cellular resolution of the retina and hence even better results, it has so far been necessary to use expensive adaptive lenses to correct the image aberrations that occur. However, using a new technique developed at MedUni Vienna, so-called Line Field OCT, MedUni Vienna researchers from the Center for Medical Physics and Biomedical Technology have now managed to simplify looking into the cellular processes in the eye to allow even more accurate diagnosis.

