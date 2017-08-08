 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE)'s Expansion into Gene Therapy Adds Jobs with $90,000 Salaries



8/8/2017 6:20:28 AM

SANFORD — After months of negotiation with state and county officials, Pfizer Inc. announced Monday that it plans a $100 million expansion at its Lee County facility.

The expansion is expected to bring about 40 high-paying jobs into the area. It also reflects a decision by Pfizer, the world’s largest research-based pharmaceutical company, to expand new gene therapy medicines in the region, rather than in another plant.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the decision Monday. “Pfizer’s investment in Lee County is a prime example of how North Carolina’s world-class universities and cutting-edge industries work together to move our state forward,” he said.

