 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How To Try An Experimental Drug When You Don't Qualify For A Clinical Trial



8/8/2017 6:09:08 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Imagine you are dying of a disease or condition for which there is no treatment. Or imagine you are dying of a disease or condition for which cures exist, but they are not working for you. If someone said they had an experimental drug that wasn’t approved for sale or use in the United States but that might help you, you’d probably want to try it. You’d want the chance to live, even if only because your spouse or children would be desperate not to lose you.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 