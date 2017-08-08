|
How To Try An Experimental Drug When You Don't Qualify For A Clinical Trial
8/8/2017 6:09:08 AM
Imagine you are dying of a disease or condition for which there is no treatment. Or imagine you are dying of a disease or condition for which cures exist, but they are not working for you. If someone said they had an experimental drug that wasn’t approved for sale or use in the United States but that might help you, you’d probably want to try it. You’d want the chance to live, even if only because your spouse or children would be desperate not to lose you.
comments powered by