Allergan (AGN)'s Brent Saunders Is Charging Into Medical Aesthetics. Should Others Follow?



8/8/2017 6:08:14 AM

There are a number of enormous medical challenges we all face: cancer, antibiotic resistant infections, Alzheimer’s Disease. Thus, it is likely that Allergan’s CEO, Brent Saunders, raised more than a few eyebrows with his recent comments that the world’s best pharma market is medical aesthetics. Why medical aesthetics? “It’s high-quality, it’s cash pay, it’s global.”

