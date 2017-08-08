|
FDA Cracks Down On Doctor Who Created A 3-Parent Baby
8/8/2017 5:58:15 AM
The New York-based doctor who helped a couple have a child using DNA from three people has been told by the US Food and Drug Administration that he can't go ahead with clinical trials meant to test the technique.
Last year, John Zhang, the founder of New Hope Fertility Center, pioneered a new type of in-vitro fertilization that involves transferring DNA from the mother's egg into a hollowed-out egg donated by a younger woman.
But the work violates federal legislation that forbids implanting genetically modified embryos, so after fertilizing the egg with the father's sperm, Zhang went to Mexico, where he inserted the embryo into the mother's womb.
