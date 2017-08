After boosting its full-year hepatitis C revenue guidance last month, Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) share price has been rallying. However, the Food and Drug Administration approved AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) next-generation hepatitis C drug Mavyret this week, and AbbVie has priced it to sell. Could Mavyret deliver a big blow to Gilead Sciences' hopes for higher hepatitis C sales?