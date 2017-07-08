 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
AbbVie (ABBV)’s New, Cheaper Hepatitis C Drug Could Launch The Drug World’s Own Hunger Games



AbbVie Inc.’s newly approved drug Mavyret can treat hepatitis C’s six major strains in eight weeks.

It’s also a positive steal in the hepatitis C drug world, at $26,400 for a eight-week course of treatment.

That’s on paper, at least, according to a chart from EvercoreISI analyst Umer Raffat, which shows AbbVie’s Mavyret coming in cheaper than the company’s other hepatitis C therapies, Viekira Pak and Viekira XR, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Sovaldi, Harvoni, Epclusa and Vosevi, and Merck’s Zepatier.

Read at Market Watch


