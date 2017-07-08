Employer:
Luye Pharma Group Ltd.
's Unit to Buy Two Biological Antibody Products
Tweet
8/7/2017 8:00:17 AM
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Luye Pharma Group Ltd
* SHANDONG LUYE and Shandong Boan Biological Technology Co entered into asset transfer agreements
* Deal for a total consideration of rmb450 million, which is payable by stages.
Read at
Reuters
