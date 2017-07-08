 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Luye Pharma Group Ltd.'s Unit to Buy Two Biological Antibody Products



8/7/2017

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Luye Pharma Group Ltd

* SHANDONG LUYE and Shandong Boan Biological Technology Co entered into asset transfer agreements

* Deal for a total consideration of rmb450 million, which is payable by stages.

Read at Reuters


