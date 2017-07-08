 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
All Eyes Are on Pfizer (PFE) As Speculation Brews For Next Potential M&A



8/7/2017 7:58:24 AM

As promised, Pfizer Inc (PFE) reported quarterly earnings during pre-market, but the anticipated release failed to impress after the pharmaceutical company didn't maintain expectations.

Revenue missed Wall Street projections, dipping 2% from $13.15 billion to $12.9 billion. Pfizer fell 0.86% in Monday morning trading to $33.35 a share.

"Every time I see the Pfizer quarter I recognize why they needed to do the Allergan [plc] (AGN) deal," said Jim Cramer, TheStreet's founder and portfolio manager of Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust.

Read at The Street.com


