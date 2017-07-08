 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Wockhardt (WOCKHARDT.BO)'s Antibiotic Injection Gets U.S. FDA Approval



8/7/2017 7:34:16 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Wockhardt Receives US FDA Approval for Antibiotic Injection

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology major Wockhardt has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for an ANDA for 1gm, and 2gm injections of Oxacillin.

Oxacillin is a penicillanase-resistant beta-lactam antibiotic and is used to treat many different infections caused by penicillin-resistant Staphylococcal and other bacterial infections, such as Urinary Tract Infections, Respiratory Tract Infetions, Speticemia, Wound Infection, Bacterial menigitis etc.

Wockhardt is expected to launch this product in the United States, soon. The product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near Milan, Italy.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 