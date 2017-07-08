Wockhardt (WOCKHARDT.BO)'s Antibiotic Injection Gets U.S. FDA Approval

|
8/7/2017 7:34:16 AM
Wockhardt Receives US FDA Approval for Antibiotic Injection
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology major Wockhardt has received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for an ANDA for 1gm, and 2gm injections of Oxacillin.
Oxacillin is a penicillanase-resistant beta-lactam antibiotic and is used to treat many different infections caused by penicillin-resistant Staphylococcal and other bacterial infections, such as Urinary Tract Infections, Respiratory Tract Infetions, Speticemia, Wound Infection, Bacterial menigitis etc.
Wockhardt is expected to launch this product in the United States, soon. The product is being manufactured at a contract manufacturing facility, based near Milan, Italy.
