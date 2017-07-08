|
Acorda (ACOR) Investor Urges for Company to Explore Sale
8/7/2017 7:17:09 AM
(Reuters) - A New York-based hedge fund which owns 17 percent of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR.O) called on the U.S. developer of drugs targeting neurological disorders on Monday to explore a sale of the company, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Pressure on Acorda to pursue a sale comes after a judge last March struck down key patents of its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, which accounts for almost all of its revenue. This means Ampyra could face generic competition as early as next year.
