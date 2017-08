New CEO Takes Over Rapamycin, Leads Funding Round With Plans for IND

Xconomy Texas —San Antonio — Rapamycin Holdings has a new CEO, is raising a $3.5 million Series B round of funding, and plans to submit an investigational new drug filing to the FDA this year. If all goes well, the small biotech may start its first in-human clinical trials as early as later this year.“The company is at an inflection point,” says Dan Hargrove, the company’s new CEO, who was hired in July.