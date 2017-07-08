 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New CEO Takes Over Rapamycin, Leads Funding Round With Plans for IND



8/7/2017 7:15:26 AM

Xconomy Texas —

San Antonio — Rapamycin Holdings has a new CEO, is raising a $3.5 million Series B round of funding, and plans to submit an investigational new drug filing to the FDA this year. If all goes well, the small biotech may start its first in-human clinical trials as early as later this year.

“The company is at an inflection point,” says Dan Hargrove, the company’s new CEO, who was hired in July.

Read at Xconomy


