Invitae CEO Says The Diagnostic Company Has Big Plans For Genomic Medicine



8/7/2017 6:12:07 AM

San Francisco-based genetic diagnostics company Invitae has acquired Good Start Genetics and CombiMatrix, expanding Invitae’s portfolio to include prenatal and pediatric testing. It’s part of their long-term plan to make genomic testing routine.

“We’re building a company for the coming genomic era that includes genetic capabilities through all phases of life,” said Invitae CEO Sean George in a phone interview.

Read at MedCity News


