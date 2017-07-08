|
Invitae CEO Says The Diagnostic Company Has Big Plans For Genomic Medicine
8/7/2017 6:12:07 AM
San Francisco-based genetic diagnostics company Invitae has acquired Good Start Genetics and CombiMatrix, expanding Invitae’s portfolio to include prenatal and pediatric testing. It’s part of their long-term plan to make genomic testing routine.
“We’re building a company for the coming genomic era that includes genetic capabilities through all phases of life,” said Invitae CEO Sean George in a phone interview.
