Shkreli Is Convicted Of Fraud. Can Pharma Finally Slam The Door On Him?



8/7/2017 6:06:37 AM

Is this the end of the line for the “pharma bro” with the perpetual smirk?

Martin Skhreli was found guilty on Friday of three counts of fraud after a five-week trial in federal court in Brooklyn, N.Y. He faces a prison sentence that could stretch years.

Read at STAT


STAT
  		 

