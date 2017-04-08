|
Notorious 'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Found Guilty, Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
8/4/2017 1:28:20 PM
Martin Shkreli, accused of defrauding his hedge fund investors and a pharmaceutical company, was convicted on three of eight counts on Friday, after a five-week trial in the Federal District Court in Brooklyn.
He faces as much as 20 years in prison.
The conviction, even as a mixed verdict, was a shattering defeat for the divisive Mr. Shkreli, who said before the trial that he was “so innocent” that the judge, jury and prosecutors would apologize to him afterward.
