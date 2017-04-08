Boston’s Newly Launched Biotech Inks Cardiovascular Development Pact with Takeda (TKPYY)

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:
4502) and Cardurion Pharmaceuticals today announced the creation of
a new cardiovascular development partnership. Cardurion, a recently
launched Boston-area based biotechnology company, is focused on the
development of novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of
heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases.
Cardurion is led by two physician scientists with extensive experience
in cardiovascular science, medicine and drug development -- Daniel
Bloomfield, M.D., chief executive officer, and Michael Mendelsohn, M.D.,
founder and executive chairman. Takeda will jumpstart the new company’s
discovery efforts by providing a 12-person cardiovascular research team
from its Shonan, Japan site, including fully equipped laboratory space,
development resources and licenses to a portfolio of preclinical-stage
cardiovascular drug programs.
“The creation of this partnership with Cardurion follows Takeda’s
strategy to leverage external innovation by placing selected assets and
outstanding scientists into entrepreneurial environments,” said Andrew
Plump, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical and scientific officer, Takeda. “By
leveraging the high level of therapeutic expertise at Takeda’s Shonan
Research Center to support drug discovery, we’re motivating scientists
to come together to deliver on our promise of serving patients with
existing unmet needs.”
The newly formed Cardurion is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts
and has research facilities in Shonan, Japan -- with both locations
surrounded by leading academic research ecosystems that support
biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.
“This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to developing
transformative, novel therapies that can have a meaningful impact for
the millions of people around the world suffering from heart disease,”
said Bloomfield. “The scientific collaboration we’re establishing with
Takeda will propel our preclinical efforts and ultimately help get
important therapies into the hands of patients in need.”
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide in both
men and women, accounting for more than 17 million deaths per year1,
a number that is expected to grow to nearly 24 million by 20302.
Heart failure alone affects more than six million patients in the U.S.3,
with nearly a million new patients diagnosed each year3.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and
development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better
health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into
life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology,
gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus
vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay
at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially
in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in
Emerging Markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. More than
30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for
patients, working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70
countries. For more information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.
About Cardurion Pharmaceuticals
Cardurion is a biotechnology company focused on the development of
novel, next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of heart failure
and other cardiovascular diseases. The company has facilities in
Cambridge, Massachusetts and Shonan, Japan. For more information, visit http://www.cardurion.com.
Takeda’s Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.”
Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements
of historical fact, including plans, strategies and expectations for the
future, statements regarding the expected timing of filings and
approvals relating to the transaction, the expected timing of the
completion of the transaction, the ability to complete the transaction
or to satisfy the various closing conditions, future revenues and
profitability from or growth or any assumptions underlying any of the
foregoing. Statements made in the future tense, and words such as
“anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” “believe,” “plan,”
“estimate,” “pro forma,” “intend,” “potential,” “target,” “forecast,”
“guidance,” “outlook,” “seek,” “assume,” “will,” “may,” “should,” and
similar expressions are intended to qualify as forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and
assumptions made by management that are believed to be reasonable,
though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Investors
and security holders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that
expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of these
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: required
regulatory approvals for the transaction may not be obtained in a timely
manner, if at all; the conditions to closing of the transaction may not
be satisfied; competitive pressures and developments; applicable laws
and regulations; the success or failure of product development programs;
actions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; changes in
exchange rates; and claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy
of marketed products or product candidates in development.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak
only as of the date of this press release, and neither Cardurion, nor
Takeda undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking
statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances
after the date of the forward-looking statement. If one or more of these
statements is updated or corrected, investors and others should not
conclude that additional updates or corrections will be made.
Cardurion’s Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, all of which are
qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Any statements
contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but
not limited to, statements that express or imply future outcomes of our
partnership with Takeda, are forward-looking statements that are based
on management's expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks
and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes, timing and
performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties include, but are not
limited to: the costs and uncertainties associated with our research
efforts and other discovery activities; the inherent uncertainties
associated with the conduct, timing and results of preclinical and
clinical studies of our product candidates; and the adequacy of our
capital resources and availability of additional funding. Except as
otherwise noted, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the
date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or
revise any of such statements to reflect events or circumstances
occurring after this press release. We caution readers not to place
undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release.
