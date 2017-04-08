 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

United Therapeutics (UTHR) Shares Surge on Report of Bids for Company



8/4/2017 7:17:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
United Therapeutics Corp. shares surged 8.7% premarket on Friday after a news report suggested that major pharmaceutical companies were weighing a bid for it. The Evening Standard report said that Gilead Sciences Inc. is considered the frontrunner, while GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Novartis AG are also possible contenders. Glaxo and United Therapeutics declined to comment to the Evening Standard. United Therapeutic, which was founded by Martine Rothblatt, a co-founder of Sirius currently has five products on the market, four of which treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; the fifth is intended for pediatric cancer patients. United Therapeutics shares have dropped 11.5% year-to-date, compared with a 10.4% rise in the S&P 500 SPX, -0.22%

Read at Market Watch
Read at Evening Standard
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 