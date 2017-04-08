|
Why CytoSorbents And Spectral Medical Are Not Good Stocks For A Long Position
8/4/2017 6:32:50 AM
CytoSorbents and Spectral Medical Inc. are two medical device companies that have much in common. One is based in US and the other in Canada. CytoSorbents is in the business of reducing ICU deaths from fatal inflammation. Spectral Medical Inc. is in the business of treating sepsis, “life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by a dysregulated host response to infection.”, which is the leading cause of ICU deaths globally. This article deals with the reasons why these two companies are not good stocks for a long position. Here is the reason number one:
comments powered by