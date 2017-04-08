 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pharma Scores Big Win: Trump to Ink FDA User Fee Bill, Saving 5,000 Jobs



8/4/2017

Ahead of its summer recess, the US Senate today followed its House counterparts and passed a bipartisan bill to reauthorize FDA user fee programs for prescription drugs, generic drugs, medical devices and biosimilars for the next five years. A spokesman for President Donald Trump told Focus, “The President will sign this bill, but we look forward to working with Congress to address further negotiations.”

