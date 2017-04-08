 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Buy The Dip?



8/4/2017 6:03:36 AM

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) stock tumbled after the company announced the failure of an important clinical trial recently. Although the shares have recovered somewhat, the stock is still off by about 11%, and investors are right to wonder if now is a good time to buy.

Now that it's clear Imfinzi won't become a treatment option for newly diagnosed lung cancer patients, AstraZeneca probably won't hit the ambitious revenue target the company reiterated earlier this year.

