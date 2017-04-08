AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Buy The Dip?

|
AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) stock tumbled after the company announced the failure of an important clinical trial recently. Although the shares have recovered somewhat, the stock is still off by about 11%, and investors are right to wonder if now is a good time to buy.
Now that it's clear Imfinzi won't become a treatment option for newly diagnosed lung cancer patients, AstraZeneca probably won't hit the ambitious revenue target the company reiterated earlier this year.
