Here's Why Silicon Valley Will Be Full Of Beautiful People In 2040
8/4/2017 5:57:18 AM
Silicon Valley values youth, brains, and hustle, and staying youthful is something numerous Silicon Valley techies are attempting, going so far as to infuse the blood of under 25-year olds with the hope of reversing the aging process.
Another option is the Elysium Health pill, Basis, created by an MIT scientist, a daily supplement that purports to reverse mitochondrial decay and ‘support well-being at the cellular level,’ (not FDA approved). The snake oil fades when you realize that there are seven Nobel Laureates on the company's scientific advisory board.
