How These 2 Biotechs Defied The Downtrend To Hit Fresh Highs



8/3/2017 8:05:29 AM

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) and Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) defied a downtrend in the biotech sector Wednesday and instead rocketed to fresh highs on strong second-quarter reports.

On the stock market today, Spark topped a two-year high, rising 19.7% to 79%.72. Shares touched a high last seen in April 2015. Corcept popped 8.8% to 13.38, after earlier rising above 14 for the first time since its initial public offering in 2004.



