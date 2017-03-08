Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Shire
(
SHPG
) May Spin Off ADHD Drugs Business
Tweet
8/3/2017 7:26:48 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Hard on the heels of winning an approval for its long-lasting version of Adderall for ADHD, Shire says it’s now considering spinning off its blockbuster franchise drugs in that field into a new public company, marking a final restructuring that will leave the Boston-based biotech focused on rare diseases.
Shire said in its Q2 statement Thursday morning that the company has been doing a strategic review of its neurosciences division, considering its options on how best to handle the franchise, and says that a public listing is one big option. Shire’s stock $SHPG jumped more than 3% on the news.
Read at
News Release
Read at
Reuters
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
Shire
(SHPG) Expands Broad Monoclonal Antibody Research Platform, Enters License Agreement For
NovImmune SA
Bi-Specific Antibody
Mayo Clinic
,
nference
Launch Machine-Learning AI R&D Startup for Drug Discovery
Life Sciences Professionals Name Top 30 Ideal Employers
Idorsia
- Reaching Out For More
Shire
(SHPG) to Consolidate 3,000+ Jobs Over 4 Years to 2 Massachusetts Sites
Microbiota Pioneer,
Biocodex
, Launches New Research Foundation
Shire
(SHPG) Hits
Roche
(RHHBY) With An Injunction Over Hemophilia Drug
Shire
(SHPG): U.S.
FDA
Approves Mydayis (Mixed Salts Of A Single-Entity Amphetamine Product) - A New Once-Daily Option For ADHD Symptom Control In Patients 13 Years And Older
Biogen
(BIIB) Brings Ex-
Shire
(SHPG) Exec Into C-Suite
Neos Therapeutics
(NEOS) Announces
FDA
Approval Of Cotempla XR-ODT (Methylphenidate) Extended-Release Orally Disintegrating Tablets For The Treatment Of ADHD In Patients 6 To 17 Years Old
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
News Release
•
Reuters
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Shire Pharmaceuticals Group plc
•
Biotech/Pharma - Spin Off / Spin Out
•
Biotech/Pharma - Spin Off / Spin Out (World)
•
Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)