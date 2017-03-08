 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Shire (SHPG) May Spin Off ADHD Drugs Business



8/3/2017

Hard on the heels of winning an approval for its long-lasting version of Adderall for ADHD, Shire says it’s now considering spinning off its blockbuster franchise drugs in that field into a new public company, marking a final restructuring that will leave the Boston-based biotech focused on rare diseases.

Shire said in its Q2 statement Thursday morning that the company has been doing a strategic review of its neurosciences division, considering its options on how best to handle the franchise, and says that a public listing is one big option. Shire’s stock $SHPG jumped more than 3% on the news.

