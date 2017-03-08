|
Roche (RHHBY)’s Tecentriq Hits Trouble with NICE in Bladder Cancer
8/3/2017 7:23:57 AM
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided Roche's new immunotherapy drug Tecentriq is too expensive to justify its routine use to treat bladder cancer, but still hopes it can be used in certain circumstances.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said the drug was not cost-effective for patients who had received chemotherapy, but it might be worth giving to untreated patients or those who cannot have cisplatin-based chemotherapy.
comments powered by