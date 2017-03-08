 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Highland Therapeutics’ ADHD Drug Hit With Delay, Company Still in Discussions With FDA



8/3/2017 6:59:19 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Back at the beginning of this year, the folks at Toronto-based Highland Therapeutics celebrated a $200 million financing completed through Morgan Stanley. That cash, they said, would go to commercializing their ADHD drug HLD200 through their wholly owned subsidiary Ironshore, touting a drug they have frequently heralded as a breakthrough in the field as it faced a July 30 PDUFA date. They even hired some Shire vets to help grab market share.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 