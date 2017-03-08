|
Highland Therapeutics’ ADHD Drug Hit With Delay, Company Still in Discussions With FDA
8/3/2017 6:59:19 AM
Back at the beginning of this year, the folks at Toronto-based Highland Therapeutics celebrated a $200 million financing completed through Morgan Stanley. That cash, they said, would go to commercializing their ADHD drug HLD200 through their wholly owned subsidiary Ironshore, touting a drug they have frequently heralded as a breakthrough in the field as it faced a July 30 PDUFA date. They even hired some Shire vets to help grab market share.
