Smart Underwear Proven To Prevent Back Stress With Just A Tap, Vanderbilt University Study Reveals



8/3/2017 6:56:03 AM

TV infomercials offer a world of potential solutions for back pain, but most of them have at least one of three problems -- they're unproven, unworkable or just plain unattractive.

A team of Vanderbilt University engineers is changing that with a design that combines the science of biomechanics and advances in wearable tech to create a smart, mechanized undergarment.

Read at ScienceDaily


Back Pain

