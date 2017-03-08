|
Smart Underwear Proven To Prevent Back Stress With Just A Tap, Vanderbilt University Study Reveals
TV infomercials offer a world of potential solutions for back pain, but most of them have at least one of three problems -- they're unproven, unworkable or just plain unattractive.
A team of Vanderbilt University engineers is changing that with a design that combines the science of biomechanics and advances in wearable tech to create a smart, mechanized undergarment.
