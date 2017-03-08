|
Lighting The Way: Sensors Show Drug Uptake, American Chemical Society Reveals
8/3/2017 6:54:40 AM
When designing and characterizing new drugs, a key aspect is making sure the drug actually goes where it is intended to. But current tests for drug uptake monitor the process under unrealistic conditions and do not provide information on the amounts of drugs that cross into a cell.
Now, one group reports in ACS Sensors that fluorescent detector proteins can overcome these challenges.
comments powered by