3 Reasons The Best Is Yet To Come For Celgene (CELG)
8/3/2017 6:49:27 AM
Celgene Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CELG) second-quarter revenue and sales came in nearly 50% higher than they were two short years ago, yet the company doesn't appear to be anywhere near peaking. A flurry of R&D activity should provide it with a steady stream of label expansion and new drug opportunities, and if so, management should have no trouble delivering on its goal of growing sales to $21 billion in 2020 from an estimated $13 billion this year.
