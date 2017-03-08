 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Reasons The Best Is Yet To Come For Celgene (CELG)



8/3/2017 6:49:27 AM

Celgene Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CELG) second-quarter revenue and sales came in nearly 50% higher than they were two short years ago, yet the company doesn't appear to be anywhere near peaking. A flurry of R&D activity should provide it with a steady stream of label expansion and new drug opportunities, and if so, management should have no trouble delivering on its goal of growing sales to $21 billion in 2020 from an estimated $13 billion this year.

Read at Motley Fool
