80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Immuron
CEO
Thomas Liquard
Resigns
Tweet
8/3/2017 6:37:50 AM
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Immuron Ltd
* company's CEO Thomas Liquard has resigned from company
* Jerry Kanellos will move into role of interim-CEO
Read at
Reuters
