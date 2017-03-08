 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Immuron CEO Thomas Liquard Resigns



8/3/2017 6:37:50 AM

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Immuron Ltd

* company's CEO Thomas Liquard has resigned from company

* Jerry Kanellos will move into role of interim-CEO

Read at Reuters


Reuters
Immuron
  		 

