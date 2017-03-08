 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Biotech Startup Indalo Therapeutics Nabs $9M



8/3/2017 6:36:30 AM

Indalo Therapeutics has raised nearly $9 million of a planned $25.99 million equity offering. A pair of Boston-area venture capital firms appear to be part of the investment group.



