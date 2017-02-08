 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bayer (BAY) Offers Concessions in $66 Billion Monsanto (MON) Deal to Ease Competition Concerns



8/2/2017 12:09:33 PM

Bayer AG (BAYRY) submitted commitments to ease competition concerns to the European Commission in the hopes it can avoid a lengthy review process associated with its $66 billion takeover of agrochemicals group Monsanto (MON) , Reuters reported.

The Commission extended the deadline for its initial review of the German chemical maker's deal, hoping to complete it by August 22. Bayer expects the deal with Monsanto to close by the end of the year.

