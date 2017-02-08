 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

What Stands In The Way Of Precision Medicine’s Advancement? Inadequate Infrastructure For Data Collection



8/2/2017 7:47:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Precision medicine may be the key to revolutionizing cancer treatment, but for the excitable among us, a good (and necessary) bucket of cold water was splashed onto anyone dreaming of a medical metamorphosis in cancer care.

Significant hurdles in healthcare costs, training, and data collection must be cleared before precision medicine is able to transform treatment for cancer patients, according to participants in a panel discussion during the MedCity CONVERGE Conference in Philadelphia this week. The topic, in case you haven’t guessed already: What’s holding back precision medicine?

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 