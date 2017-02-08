|
What Stands In The Way Of Precision Medicine’s Advancement? Inadequate Infrastructure For Data Collection
8/2/2017 7:47:15 AM
Precision medicine may be the key to revolutionizing cancer treatment, but for the excitable among us, a good (and necessary) bucket of cold water was splashed onto anyone dreaming of a medical metamorphosis in cancer care.
Significant hurdles in healthcare costs, training, and data collection must be cleared before precision medicine is able to transform treatment for cancer patients, according to participants in a panel discussion during the MedCity CONVERGE Conference in Philadelphia this week. The topic, in case you haven’t guessed already: What’s holding back precision medicine?
comments powered by