These 3 Biotech Stocks Can Pop or Drop in The Next Few Months

Clinical trial data and FDA decisions can cause biotech stocks to pop or drop, and that makes it critical for biotech investors to keep a close eye on Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN), Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) All three stocks have important news coming soon that could make or break investors, so let's take a closer look at what's at stake for them.Better pain preventionFlexion Therapeutics has developed a long-lasting corticosteroid that may significantly improve pain in patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee.