80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
4 Clinical Projects Shelved From
Pfizer
(
PFE
)’s Pipeline
Tweet
8/2/2017 7:37:09 AM
Pfizer's latest pipeline update reveals that four early-stage clinical projects have been shelved, including a stem cell therapy for a leading cause of blindness.
PF-05206388—originally developed by scientists led by Professor Pete Coffey at University College London (UCL) in the U.K.—consisted of an polymer scaffold carrying stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells that was designed to be implanted into the eye.
Read at
FierceBiotech
Read at
News Release
