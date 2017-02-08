 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
4 Clinical Projects Shelved From Pfizer (PFE)’s Pipeline



8/2/2017 7:37:09 AM

Pfizer's latest pipeline update reveals that four early-stage clinical projects have been shelved, including a stem cell therapy for a leading cause of blindness.

PF-05206388—originally developed by scientists led by Professor Pete Coffey at University College London (UCL) in the U.K.—consisted of an polymer scaffold carrying stem cell-derived retinal pigment epithelial (RPE) cells that was designed to be implanted into the eye.

Read at FierceBiotech
Read at News Release


