|
Why You Want to Keep This Small $2 Biotech Stock On Your Radar
8/2/2017 7:05:15 AM
A small $2 biotechnology company created some headlines by offering its drug as a possible treatment option for Senator John McCain. The CEO of DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) went on the record to say his company’s trial drug VAL-083 could help the Senator fight his recent glioblastoma diagnosis. Time will tell if McCain chooses to experiment with the unapproved VAL-083. With or without McCain, attention is coming to DelMar Pharmaceuticals, as glioblastoma becomes more in the news and remains one of the biggest areas that has not produced significant improving drugs.
comments powered by